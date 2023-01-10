Latest atmospheric river storms bring hail, thunder, lightning; Winds cause widespread damage

Latest atmospheric river storms bring hail, thunder, lightning; Winds cause widespread damageget the free app
A day after torrential downpours caused flooding and mudslides across the Bay Area, the latest storm Tuesday was punctuated by bouts of thunder, lightning and hail, along with gusty winds that left behind widespread damage.
The death toll from the storms that began last week climbed from 12 to 14 on Monday, after two people were killed by falling trees, state officials said.
Storms are lined up over the Pacific Ocean and are expected to bring more rain and wind through the end of the week.
Lightning strikes Sutro Tower, Transamerica Pyramid in San Francisco
The wild thunderstorms that rolled through the Bay Area Tuesday created a couple of unusual moments in San Francisco that were captured and shared on social media.
Twitter user Daniel Haire shared video and a photo of lightning striking Sutro Tower shortly before 1 p.m.
There were no reports of any transmission issues related to the tower after the strike.
About a half an hour later, Twitter user Christina B. Campbell posted video that showed the Transamerica Pyramid getting struck by a bolt of lightning.
Storm cells batter Bay Area with lightning strikes, hailstorms and intense downpours
Cold, unstable air flowing in the wake of the latest atmospheric river Tuesday spawned lightning strikes, pounding hailstorms and intense downpours across the Bay Area.
The wintry maelstrom rolled into the region mid-morning and immediately began creating havoc. San Francisco firefighters rescued two people who were trapped in their vehicle after a tree toppled on it at Fulton and 19th Ave. in the Richmond District.
A tree also toppled onto a San Francisco Muni bus near Stockton and Sutter streets and pulled down an overhead wire.
Floodwaters sweep away 5-year-old in San Luis Obispo County
Turbulent flood waters forced rescue divers to call off their search late Monday for a 5-year-old boy who was swept away in the San Marcos Creek outside of San Miguel in San Luis Obispo County.
Cal Fire Battalion Chief Travis Craig told the San Luis Obispo Tribune the boy was in a vehicle with his mother when it became disabled in the rapidly rising waters during Monday's deluge.
A roughly seven-hour search for the missing boy turned up only his shoe before officials called it off as water levels were too dangerous for divers.
Video: Thunder, hail, rain deluge in San Francisco West Portal neighborhood
Thunderstorms rolled through the Bay Area Tuesday, with some neighborhoods seeing a deluge of rain and hail, including the West Portal neighborhood in San Francisco:
Death toll rises to 14; Lightning rumbles through San Francisco, East Bay
An active jet stream continued to be an atmospheric river expressway, slamming yet another weather front into the Bay Area early Tuesday with damaging winds, lightning strikes, tornado warnings and intense downpours.
Tuesday's system was embedded with potent storm cells carrying pea-sized hail, lightning and thunder. A cell that moved over San Francisco and the East Bay around noon triggered 5-10 lightning strikes every 5 minutes.