Oakland firefighters help rescue 2 after truck becomes stuck in Hollister floodwaters

HOLLISTER, San Benito County -- Two people trapped in a truck as it became submerged in fast-moving floodwater in Hollister were rescued Tuesday night by Oakland firefighters deployed with a swift water rescue team.

The fire department said its personnel and those of seven other local agencies successfully rescued two adults at about 11:30 p.m. Tuesday in the area of 595 Hospital Road in Hollister. The rescue team, deployed by the Governor's Office of Emergency Services (Cal OES), arrived to find the vehicle submerged in high water and the two people trapped on top of the vehicle.

Using multiple ladders and other rescue tools, the crew was able to reach the two men and bring them to safety. Neither man was hurt.

A swift water rescue team approaches two men trapped on top of their submerged pickup truck in Hollister, January 10, 2023. Oakland Fire Department

"This rescue, amidst extremely challenging conditions, is a testament to the training and professionalism of the team members, and the strong coordination that exists between the various agencies they represent," said Oakland Fire Chief Reginald Freeman in a press statement. "I hope this incident is a reminder for everyone about the dangers of attempting to drive through powerful and unpredictable stormwater."

Cal OES said it has deployed swift water resources and firefighting personnel to dozens of counties across the state as well as prepositioning resources at eight fire departments statewide in advance of potential major flooding or debris flow.

The 16-person swift water rescue team is comprised of personnel from the following local agencies:

• Oakland Fire

• Alameda County Fire

• Fremont Fire

• Contra Costa County Fire

• Moraga Orinda Fire

• Hayward Fire

• Alameda City Fire

• San Ramon Valley Fire

Cal Fire, the Hollister Fire Department, and the San Benito County Sheriff's Department also assisted with the rescue. The swift water team was deployed to Hollister on Monday and their return date is unknown, as they continue to respond to storm-related incidents.

The National Weather Service is forecasting more rain and snow over the next few days and into the weekend for the majority of California, along with an increased threat of major flooding in areas already saturated with heavy precipitation.