Highway 92 closed in both directions at Skyline Boulevard in San Mateo County

SAN MATEO COUNTY -- CHP confirmed Wednesday that CA-92 is currently shut down in both directions at Upper Skyline Boulevard in San Mateo County due to "unsafe conditions."

The closure was first reported shortly after 11 a.m. Wednesday morning.

UPDATE: Emergency Road Closure on Eastbound and Westbound CA-92 at Upper Skyline Blvd in San Mateo County. All Lanes Closed. https://t.co/ITRwoLKuip — 511 SF Bay (@511SFBay) January 11, 2023

CHP said the closure at Skyline Boulevard -- also known as State Route 35 -- was due to unsafe road conditions due to weather. There were additional CHP reports that the issue was a sinkhole.

SR-92 closed at lower lakes and SR-35 pic.twitter.com/phIc072mkp — CHP Redwood City (@CHP_RedwoodCity) January 11, 2023

Westbound traffic is being diverted at Skyline Boulevard. Drivers are advised to use I-280 and Hwy 1 through Pacifica if heading to Half Moon Bay.