Highway 92 closed in both directions at Skyline Boulevard in San Mateo County

CBS San Francisco

SAN MATEO COUNTY --  CHP confirmed Wednesday that CA-92 is currently shut down in both directions at Upper Skyline Boulevard in San Mateo County due to "unsafe conditions." 

The closure was first reported shortly after 11 a.m. Wednesday morning.

CHP said the closure at Skyline Boulevard -- also known as State Route 35 -- was due to unsafe road conditions due to weather. There were additional CHP reports that the issue was a sinkhole.  

Westbound traffic is being diverted at Skyline Boulevard. Drivers are advised to use I-280 and Hwy 1 through Pacifica if heading to Half Moon Bay.

