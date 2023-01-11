SF Firefighters save mother, daughter from vehicle electrified by live wire from downed tree

SAN FRANCISCO -- Two people inside a car escaped with their lives after a tree and live wires toppled onto their car in San Francisco Tuesday.

The San Francisco Fire Department tweeted about the incident at 19th and Fulton avenues just north of Golden Gate Park at 1:52 p.m.

According to the fire department, a mother and daughter remained in their vehicle as they waited to be rescued, essentially saving their lives as the vehicle's sunroof was blown out and the wire was arcing on the corner of the driver's side window and side view mirror.

"The glass completely shattered and caved in," said Jiyu Park. "The lines fell on both sides of the car so it was sparking when it first initially fell but we just had to stay inside because of the electrocution."

Couple rescued by #SFFD as live wire and tree land on car. The Sunroof window was blown out with an additional electrical arc on the corner of the driver's side window/side view mirror. This couple stayed in the car and waited to be rescued, essentially saving their lives. https://t.co/0wLOsfSOYY pic.twitter.com/ssInyritD5 — SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) January 10, 2023

"Definitely. 100 percent," said SFFD Battalion Chief Glenn Kircher of the pair's life-saving actions. "So they had wires on top of them and there was an arc that was created from that, and if they had stepped out they would have grounded themselves and would've been electrified at that moment, probably with severe injuries or even possible death."

The two women were shaken up but suffered no additional injuries.

"Stay in the car until help comes," said Kircher of anyone who finds themselves in a similar situation. "That's the safest place you can be. The car at that moment is grounded due to its rubber tires contacting the road."