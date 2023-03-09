Millions face flood threat from latest atmospheric river; 'There is an absolute huge threat'

SAN FRANCISCO -- A potent weather front containing an atmospheric river engorged with warm tropical moisture triggered flood fears across Northern California and the state Thursday.

More than 17 million people are under flood watches in California and slices of Nevada. Much of California is under a significant risk of excessive rainfall that could inundate places already devastated by severe flooding earlier this year.

Among the areas of concern, forecasters said, were rivers, creeks and waterways in the South Bay and the Russian River near Hopland.

Over a 22-day stretch starting on Dec, 26, a series of atmospheric rivers flowed over the Bay Area. The San Lorenzo and Salinas Rivers and Pajaro Creek roared over their banks, flooding neighborhoods.

"Rapid rise in rivers and streams is anticipated," the weather service said of the latest storm front. "Areas of particular concern include the San Lorenzo River at Big Trees, the Pajaro Creek near Dunneville and the Big Sur River near Big Sur. These areas are forecast to go into moderate flood stage early Friday morning."

San Francisco officials were urging small businesses to clear storm drains, stock up on inventory, use sandbags and ensure equipment is properly stored. They also suggested employers consider adjusting their work schedules for workers' safety.

In Madera County, Sheriff Tyson Pogue said the warm rain will trigger a rapid snowmelt of the areas near Yosemite National Park to create a two-pronged threat.

"The big danger here is, you don't only have this big atmospheric river coming through, but you have massive amount of snow that's going to melt all at the same time," he said. "So there is an absolute huge threat here."

More than 400 residents in the county had been ordered to evacuate their homes as a precaution.

"This gives them plenty of notice for them to pack their.. pack their belongings, get their critical stuff together, any identification, medication, things that they have to have for their own survival," he said.

Ramiro Murrieta's home and farm were overwhelmed by flood waters in Gilroy in January. He fears what the latest atmospheric river holds for his home and family.

"The water took away everything that was here. The tractors got flooded. We got about five feet of water in the house," Murrieta said.

As the area braces for the arrival yet another atmospheric river, Murrieta and Raul Vega, another Mexican farmworker from the area, said they are incredibly concerned about the impact of the coming storm on their livelihood.

"We don't know what will happen to the land or the plants. Right now, everything is unknown and stressful," explained Murrieta.