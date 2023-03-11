Evacuation orders expanded in Monterey County communities of Pajaro, San Ardo

SALINAS -- An immediate evacuation order was expanded for residents in the Pajaro community and residents of San Ardo in Monterey County early Saturday morning.

The mandatory evacuation order was issued at 12:32 a.m. for Pajaro residents in evacuation zones B-014 and B-019. San Ardo residents in zones G-028 and G-033 were told to evacuate at 12:55 a.m.

Monterey County evacuation zone map

The Monterey County Sheriff's Office has issued an Evacuation Order for San Ardo to go into effect immediately and until further notice. The following zones are under Evacuation Order: • Zone G-028 • Zone G-033 more at https://t.co/o66HAdtT4Y pic.twitter.com/51SZgG2VC9 — Monterey County Department of Emergency Management (@MontereyCoDEM) March 11, 2023

Residents in the following evacuation areas are now under evacuation orders:

Zone B-001

Zone B-003

Zone B-005

Zone B-006

Zone B-007

Zone B-0012

Zone B-014

Zone B-019

Zone G-028

Zone-G-033

Residents are encouraged to check on their neighbors if it is safe to do so to ensure the evacuation order is known, but otherwise evacuate immediately.

There are emergency evacuation shelters at the Santa Cruz County Fairgrounds, located at 2601 East Lake Ave., in Watsonville, in the Crosetti Building, and at the Compass Church, located at 10325 S. Main Street, in Salinas.

Residents can get a ride to a shelter at a temporary evacuation point, which are located at the Prunedale Library, at 17822 Moro Rd., the Carmel Valley Library, at 65 W. Carmel Valley Rd., and the King City Library, at 402 Broadway St.

For assistance with animals, the SPCA can be reached at 831-373-2631, and after normal hours at 831-646-5534.The Monterey County Sheriff's Office Friday issued evacuation orders for the areas of Carmel Valley, Arroyo Seco and Pajaro as a result of the atmospheric river storm hitting the area.

On Friday night, the sheriff's office made changes to evacuation orders and downgraded them to evacuation warnings for residents in the Carmel Valley area.

The downgrade declaration is effective immediately and until further notice.

Evacuation warnings also remain in effect for the following areas: areas of north Salinas, areas of Bolsa Knolls, Carmel River Lagoon area, Big Sur River, all areas of the Salinas River