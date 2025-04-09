East Bay water district closes boat access at 3 California reservoirs amid golden mussels concerns

East Bay Municipal Utility District (EBMUD) is keeping boat launches closed for the 2025 season at three of its reservoirs in an effort to prevent the spread of golden mussels.

Earlier this year, EBMUD closed boat access to the Pardee and Camanche reservoirs, both located in the Sierra foothills, until further notice.

In an update on Wednesday, EBMUD announced the boat launches at the two reservoirs, along with the San Pablo Reservoir in the East Bay, will remain closed throughout the 2025 season.

The closures pertain to private boats and other watercraft, like kayaks and paddleboards.

It doesn't include boats with a permanent slip for Camanche that were in the water or in onsite storage when the boat closures went in place in November 2024. It also doesn't include life vests.

The closures come after the golden mussel was found in the Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta, marking the first time the mussels have been found in North America.

EBMUD says the closure will allow time for it to study how to prevent and respond to the golden mussel infestation. It says that while quarantines and decontamination stations help reduce the risk of spread, the risk still remains.

The public can still fish from the shores and rent boats. The Kids Free Dishing Day and Spring Derby at Camanche Reservoir will still happen.

