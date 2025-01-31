EBMUD closes boat access to Pardee, Camanche reservoirs over invasive mussel concerns

How an invasive mussel species is threatening Port of Stockton wildlife How an invasive mussel species is threatening Port of Stockton wildlife 02:51

The East Bay Municipal Utility District (EBMUD) announced Friday that boat access to two of its reservoirs in the Sierra Foothills has been closed amid concerns about an invasive mussel that was recently found in the Delta.

Officials said the boat launches at Pardee Reservoir, the primary source of water for the district, will not open in February as previously scheduled. Meanwhile, the launches at the Camanche Reservoir, which have been closed since November, will stay closed until further notice.

Recreation facilities at the reservoirs will remain open.

EBMUD announced the measures to prevent the spread of the golden mussel, which originated in Southeast Asia and is described as "highly invasive."

Golden mussels. CDFW

"The mussel has not been detected at EBMUD reservoirs, and this proactive measure is intended to protect the public water supply, infrastructure, recreation and natural resources," the agency said in a statement.

The golden mussel is known to colonize on hard surfaces such as water intakes. Mussels can also clog pipes and damage equipment, including boat motors. Known to reproduce and mature at a rapid rate, the mussel forms dense colonies and can consume large quantities of microscopic plants and animals that native species and sport fish feed on.

Last fall, the California Department of Water Resources said they discovered the invasive mussel at the Port of Stockton, the first known occurrence of golden mussels in North America. At the time, officials said the mussels were likely introduced by a ship traveling from an international port.

"Without containment, golden mussels are likely to spread to other freshwater bodies in California, and to other ports and inland waters of North America, and abroad," the California Department of Fish and Wildlife said in a statement on Oct. 31.

Along with the closures, the agency said it is increasing the frequency and locations of its water samples at all seven of its reservoirs and surrounding facilities and initiated long-term risk assessments and operational plans to protect connections between EBMUD and other systems.

Officials said the closures apply to all boats, kayaks, canoes and other vessels, but long term campers who have not removed their boats from EBMUD waters since 2024 are exempt. Meanwhile, some boat rentals through ExplorUS remain available.