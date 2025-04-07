New Folsom Lake boat regulations aim to prevent spread of golden mussels

FOLSOM — A first-of-its-kind boating ban is going into effect at Folsom Lake. It comes just as the weather is warming up and many people are looking to take their boats out for the first time this season.

Beginning next Monday, and lasting for 30 days, all motorboats will be banned.

After that, all motorized vessels will need to be inspected by state parks staff and then wait 30 days before they can launch at Folsom Lake.

"They're going to be looking for water in your bilge and ballast bags, mussels on trailers," said Mike Howard, superintendent of Folsom Lake with California State Parks.

Boaters like Charles Rogers are just now finding out about the ban.

"And then we're kind of stuck to this lake," Rogers said. "If we decide to go to another lake, we've got to go through the whole process again."

Boats that pass inspection will be issued a red cable seal, which will be removed just before they enter the water.

"It's going to be a hassle. There's no way to get around that," Howard said.

Howard said that the quarantine is an effort to stop the spread of golden mussels, an aquatic species that is not currently at Folsom Lake but has been found in other Northern California waterways.

"Golden mussels are very invasive," Howard said. "They can wreak havoc on the water infrastructure."

That includes the danger of clogging drinking water intake pipes that supply thousands of homes and even threatening Folsom Dam's spillways.

The quarantine efforts also include closing the Rattlesnake Bar and peninsula boat ramps. All motorboats will also be banned on Lake Natoma.

Up to 70,000 boats launch at Folsom Lake each year, and these mandatory inspections and ramp closures will be a new reality at one of Northern California's most popular boating spots.

"I expect this quarantine system to be in place until further notice," Howard said.

The ban does not impact canoes, kayaks and other non-motorized boats.

California State Parks says it will need to hire extra staff to conduct the inspections, which they say will take about 15 to 30 minutes each.