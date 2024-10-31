Invasive golden mussels discovered in Port of Stockton for first known discovery in North America

STOCKTON – Invasive and non-native golden mussels were discovered in Port Stockton, with officials calling it a "significant immediate threat" and the first known discovery of the species in North America.

Golden mussels, a freshwater bivalve, are native to rivers and creeks of China and Southeast Asia, according to the California Department of Fish and Wildlife. They are also known to be in other non-native locations, such as Hong Kong, Japan, Taiwan, Brazil, Paraguay and Argentina.

But now California officials said they were discovered in the Port of Stockton when the California Department of Water Resources was conducting a routine operation. They've also discovered the additional mussels on monitoring equipment downstream but those species are undergoing further testing for confirmation.

More suspected golden mussels have been identified at O'Neill Forebay in Merced County. Those mussels are also undergoing further genetic testing for confirmation. The DWR is now inspecting boats at O'Neill Forebay in an effort to reduce the spread.

"The species poses a significant immediate threat to the ecological health of the Delta and all waters of the state, water conveyance systems, infrastructure and water quality," the CDFW said in a news release.

Wildlife officials say golden mussels will block municipal and industrial water intakes, harm native species, increase water clarity due to intense filter feeding and diminish water quality.

Golden mussels are believed to be brought to California via a ship traveling from an international port, officials said. They are likely spread throughout the Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta.

Now, federal, state and local agencies are partnering to limit the spread. Wildlife officials said without containment, the golden mussels are likely to spread to other bodies of water in California.

In areas where they've been introduced, wildlife officials said they've likely spread through local, human-mediated pathways.

Anyone who is working or recreating in the waters is urged to clean, drain and dry their watercraft every time they remove it from the water.

"This simple measure has served to prevent spreading quagga and zebra mussels and is equally effective in stopping the overland spread of golden mussels," the CDFW said.

Suspected golden mussels can be reported to the CDFW online. Location, a clear close-up picture of the organism and your contact information should be included in the report.