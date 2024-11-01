Northern California storm brings widespread valley rain, Sierra snow

SACRAMENTO — Another storm system has moved into Northern California, bringing widespread rain to the valley and snow to the Sierra Nevada.

With that Sierra snow comes another round of chain controls. Caltrans said tire chains were required as of Friday night on Interstate 80 between Nyack in Placer County to the Donner Lake Interchange in Nevada County.

No chain controls were in effect on Highway 50 in the Sierra.

You can find up-to-date road conditions across the Sierra here.

The CBS13 First Alert Weather team has been tracking this storm system all week. Moderate-to-heavy amounts of rain in the valley and snow in the Sierra are expected into Saturday. The wet weather will taper off through the day on Saturday with Sunday expected to bring windy but sunny conditions in the region.

In total, the Sierra could see up to 8 inches of snow at elevations above 6,000 feet. By around 3 a.m. Saturday, the Sacramento area should be clear of the rain as the system continues moving east.

Stay with the CBS Sacramento First Alert Weather team for updates as this storm develops.