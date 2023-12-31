Former NBA G League player charged with murder extradited to Las Vegas

SACRAMENTO - Former Stockton Kings player charged with kidnapping and murder related to the death of 23-year-old Marayna Rodgers in Nevada has been extradited to Las Vegas, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office.

Former Stockton Kings player Chance Comanche, 27, had been held in Sacramento for multiple weeks following his arrest on Dec. 15 at the Stockton Kings practice facility.

According to an arrest report, Comanche and his alleged accomplice Sakari Harndon, 19, coordinated a months-long plan to kill Rodgers. The report showed that Comanche confessed on December 15 to his and Harndon's murder of Rodgers inside Harndon's vehicle by strangulation.

Texts shown in the report showed an effort to lure Rodgers away from her friends, kill her and dispose of her body. Comanche told investigators he used an HDMI cord to strangle Rodgers.

During his confession, he told detectives where Rodgers' body was left. Her body was found in a Las Vegas suburb.

Comanche was transported to Clark County, Nevada, where the case will play out.

Harndon has been arrested and arraigned. She did not enter a plea and a preliminary hearing is scheduled to begin on Feb. 8.