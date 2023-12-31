Watch CBS News

Chance Comanche extradited to Las Vegas

Former Stockton Kings player charged with kidnapping and murder related to the death of 23-year-old Marayna Rodgers in Nevada has been extradited to Las Vegas, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.