Former Stockton Kings player and his girlfriend arrested for disappearance, death of woman in Nevada

LAS VEGAS - A former Stockon Kings player, the Sacramento Kings G League affiliate, was arrested in connection with the disappearance of a 23-year-old woman whose remains were found in a Nevada desert, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said.

Marayna Rodgers, 23, was reported missing on Dec. 7. Police said she pre-arranged to meet her friend Sakari Harnden, 19, who would bring her boyfriend, former Stockton Kings player Chance Comanche.

KLAS, a CBS affiliate, reported Rodgers was a medical assistant from Washington State and was visiting Las Vegas with friends.

Detectives said they suspected foul play and obtained enough evidence to arrest Harnden and Comanche in connection with the disappearance of Rodgers.

Comanche, 27, was arrested on Friday and is pending extradition to Nevada on a kidnapping charge. He is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday in Sacramento County and is ineligible for bail.

Harden was arrested in Las Vegas on Wednesday on a kidnapping charge, police said.

Rodgers' remains were then found in a desert area in Henderson, Nevada after Harnden and Comanche were arrested.

Detectives said they determined Harnden and Comanche were responsible for the death of Rodgers.

Las Vegas authorities announced Sunday the two suspects will be "amended to open murder" through the Clark County District Attorney's Office.

Comanche and the Stockton Kings played in Henderson, Nevada on Dec. 5 as they took on the G League Ignite. The team then traveled to Portland, Oregon to take on the Rip City Remix on Dec. 7.

KLAS reported Harnden faced a theft charge in a different case. They said a criminal complaint said she was accused of stealing at least one Rolex.

Comanche, who played center, was released from the team Friday. He played for the University of Arizona and was a top-100 recruit.