Stockton Kings center Chance Comanche released from team after felony arrest

STOCKTON — The Stockton Kings, the Sacramento Kings G League affiliate, announced the release of Chance Comanche after he was arrested on Friday.

Jail records show Comanche faces a felony charge, but it was not yet clear what he was being accused of. He was booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail at around 12:37 p.m. Friday.

Comanche is expected to appear in Sacramento County court during the afternoon of December 19. He is ineligible for bail.

The 6'11 center attended and played for the University of Arizona and was a top-100 recruit. He attended high school in Beverly Hills, California.

In his final game with the team before being released, Comanche scored 22 points and grabbed 11 rebounds in the Stockton Kings' 112-106 loss to the Salt Lake City Stars on Tuesday.

The Kings did not provide further comment on the matter.