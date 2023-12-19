Former NBA G League player confessed to woman's murder in Nevada, court docs say

Former Stockton Kings player appears in court for arraigment

SACRAMENTO — A former player for the Stockton Kings, the Sacramento Kings G League affiliate, was arraigned in court Tuesday on kidnapping and murder charges related to the death of 23-year-old Marayna Rodgers in Nevada.

A Las Vegas Police Department arrest report obtained by CBS Sacramento details a coordinated, months-long plan between Chance Comanche, 27, and his alleged accomplice Sakiri Harndon, 19, to kill Rodgers. The report shows that Comanche confessed on December 15 to his and Harndon's murder of Rodgers inside Harndon's vehicle by way of strangulation.

Texts shown in the report show an effort by the pair to lure Rodgers away from her friends, kill her and dispose of her body. Comanche told investigators he used an HDMI cord to strangle Rodgers after he and Harndon picked her up under the guise of a double prostitution meet-up.

During his confession, Comanche revealed where Rodgers' body was left, which led to homicide detectives locating her remains in a Las Vegas suburb last week. Investigators allege the murder occurred just hours after the Stockton Kings played the G League Ignite in Las Vegas on December 5.

Comanche was arrested at the Stockton Kings practice facility on December 15 and appeared in a Sacramento County courtroom on Tuesday, December 19. Comanche waived his extradition rights and is set to be transported from Sacramento to Clark County, Nevada, where this case will play out. Harndon had already been arrested on December 13 by Las Vegas police.

Rodgers was a medical assistant from Washington State and was visiting Las Vegas with friends. She was reported missing on December 7.

Comanche's attorney was seen leaving the courtroom with the former G League player's mother and another family member.

Investigators have released information that alleges Comanche and Harndon plotted to kidnap and kill Rodgers over two different issues.

Comanche's lawyer declined to answer questions to press outside the courthouse on Tuesday.

Comanche was released from the Stockton Kings the day of his arrest.