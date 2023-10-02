Watch CBS News
Local News

9-year-old Charlotte Sena found safe after massive search in Upstate New York, suspect in custody

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Search expands for missing 9-year-old Charlotte Sena
Search expands for missing 9-year-old Charlotte Sena 02:15

NEW YORK -- Charlotte Sena, a 9-year-old girl who disappeared from Moreau Lake State Park over the weekend, has been found safe and a suspect is in custody, New York State Police said Monday evening. 

Sena and her family were camping in the park, located about 45 miles north of Albany, when she went for a bike ride with friends Saturday and vanished.

An Amber alert was issued Sunday morning as investigators believed there was a strong chance Sena was abducted.

Monday, the FBI joined the search. Crews used drones and bloodhounds to scour the 6,000-acre park. 

"After a 48-hour-long search, Charlotte Sena has been found. Extremely grateful to @nyspolice, @NYStateParks police, and all of our partners who worked tirelessly to locate Charlotte and ensure she could return home safely to her family," Gov. Kathy Hochul said on X, formerly Twitter. 

State police said Sena was found "in good health" and that further details on the investigation would be released as they are available. 

This is breaking news. Check this post for updates. 

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on October 2, 2023 / 4:06 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.