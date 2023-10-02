FBI joins search for missing 9-year-old Charlotte Sena as fears grow she may have been abducted

NEW YORK - The FBI is joining the search for 9-year-old Charlotte Sena, who vanished from Moreau Lake State Park Saturday while riding her bicycle.

Fears are growing that Charlotte was abducted and is in danger.

The family of Charlotte Sena is desperate for developments and are praying for good news.

Moreau Lake State Park is closed to the public as authorities searchers fan out through its 6,250 acres.

A map of Moreau Lake State Park parks.ny.gov

A Moreau Lake State Park map shows Loop A, where Charlotte was camping with her family.

She was biking with friends Saturday evening, then decided to do one more loop alone. According to Google Street View, the loop is a paved road that passes through a heavily wooded area.

Family and friends began searching when Charlotte didn't return after 15 minutes.

"At approximately 6:45 p.m., Charlotte's bike was located in Loop A, and at 6:47 pm Charlotte's mom Trisha called 911 to report the child missing," New York State Police Lt. Col. Richard Mazzone said.

State police are using drones and other technology in the search of the park, while also casting a wide net to trace smartphones that were pinging towers in that area, gathering surveillance video, and checking license plate readers.

Sources confirm state police believe it is likely Charlotte was abducted. Fewer than 1% of missing children are abducted by strangers. There's real fear Charlotte may be in that category.