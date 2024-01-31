Strong atmospheric river bringing heavy valley rain to Sacramento, snow to the Sierra

Strong atmospheric river bringing heavy valley rain to Sacramento, snow to the Sierraget the free app
The storm will bring heavy rain to the valley, strong winds, Sierra snow, and flooding concerns. Wednesday through Thursday morning will be a First Alert Action Day for the region.
California Office of Emergency Services (Cal OES) press conference on the storm
Cal OES hosted a press conference Wednesday morning where they and state officials provided information on what the state is doing and has done to prepare for the storm, which expected to arrive Wednesday. They also shared tips on how Californians can prepare for the storm to keep themselves and their property safe.