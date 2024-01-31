Watch CBS News

Strong atmospheric river bringing heavy valley rain to Sacramento, snow to the Sierra

By Cameron Glenn

/ CBS Sacramento

The storm will bring heavy rain to the valley, strong winds, Sierra snow, and flooding concerns. Wednesday through Thursday morning will be a First Alert Action Day for the region.

 

California Office of Emergency Services (Cal OES) press conference on the storm

Cal OES hosted a press conference Wednesday morning where they and state officials provided information on what the state is doing and has done to prepare for the storm, which expected to arrive Wednesday. They also shared tips on how Californians can prepare for the storm to keep themselves and their property safe.

Cal OES press conference on approaching storms by CBS News Sacramento on YouTube
