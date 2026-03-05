Woman detained after 2 girls found dead in suitcases, Cleveland police say

Cleveland police expect to charge a 28-year-old woman in the investigation into the remains of two girls found buried in suitcases earlier this week, a department spokesperson said Thursday.

Sgt. Wilfredo Diaz said police detained the woman Wednesday evening after detectives completed initial interviews and examined evidence.

The woman, whose name was not released, is considered a person of interest, Diaz said. "We are aiming to have her charged later today. However, that's subject to change," he said.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner's Office has concluded the girls, estimated to be between 8 and 14 years old, are half-siblings. Their names haven't been released yet.

The children's remains were recovered Monday from a field near Ginn Academy in the South Collinwood neighborhood after a tip from a dog walker, according to police.

When officers responded to the scene, they found one of the bodies stuffed in a suitcase in a shallow grave. After searching the area, police said they found the other body in another suitcase in a second shallow grave.

Cleveland Police Chief Dorothy Todd said Tuesday she did not know how the girls died. Their bodies had been there for some time, and there had been no active missing person reports that matched the two victims, Todd said. There was also no clear indication of possible causes of death.

"We are hoping to find answers," Todd told reporters. "This is a terrible, tragic situation."

No other information was immediately released on Thursday.