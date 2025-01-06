A winter storm system is bringing heavy snow to parts of the Pittsburgh area

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A massive winter storm system has started to bring large amounts of heavy snowfall to western Pennsylvania and the Pittsburgh region.

Parts of the area south of Pittsburgh are expected to get the heaviest amounts of snowfall.

Winter Storm Warning in place for most of the Pittsburgh region

A winter storm warning is in effect for Greene, Fayette, Washington, Westmoreland, Somerset, Monongalia, Preston, and Garrett counties from 7 p.m. Sunday until 7 p.m. Monday. A winter weather advisory is in effect for Allegheny and Indiana counties.

The band of heaviest snowfall will be very narrow and mainly along and south of I-68, This includes the Morgantown area over to Garrett County, MD, where 6" is likely and more than 9" of snow is possible. Slightly lower totals but still several inches of snow are likely just to the north in Greene and Fayette Counties where 6-9" of snow is likely.

A forecast map shows projected snowfall totals from a winter storm system that's headed towards the Pittsburgh area. KDKA-TV Weather Center

Washington, Southern Allegheny and Westmoreland Counties should expect 3-6" of snow with a very sharp cutoff to only 1-3" of snow possible from Pittsburgh north. Areas close to I-80 will likely only see around 1" of snow from this system.

Hundreds of schools and organizations are closed today

Ahead of the arrival of the winter weather storm system, hundreds of schools and organizations have announced they will be closed or have changed plans for the day.

A full list of impacted schools and organizations can be found here.

Note: Due to technical issues with our reporting system, some closings may not be showing up. We apologize for any inconvenience.

Allegheny County and City of Pittsburgh road crews say they're ready for incoming winter weather

Road crews in Pittsburgh started pre-treating streets at 6 p.m. on Sunday, ready to switch from preparation to snow removal mode.

"We do anticipate, with the intensity of the storm, snow to be on the roadways," said Steven Shanley, Allegheny County Public Works Director. "We encourage the drivers to slow down, leave additional time, and leave enough space for our drivers to operate." Shanley added that drivers will be working double shifts.

As for the city's plow trucks, Pittsburgh Public Works Director Chris Hornstein says they are using nearly all of their personnel and equipment. Hornstein added that a higher snowfall level could mean a little longer to get to all neighborhood streets. The priorities are their primary roads.

Pittsburgh-area shoppers hit the grocery store before the storm arrives

Many shoppers raced to their local grocery stores on Sunday ahead of the storm system arriving early Monday morning.

Part of the rush was based around the uncertainty of just how much snow could arrive, depending on what part of the area you live in.

Shoppers took to the grocery store on Sunday ahead of an impending winter storm system that's expected to bring heavy snow to parts of the Pittsburgh area. KDKA Photojournalist Tim Lawson

People at the store were stocking up on eggs, milk, prescriptions, and whatever else was necessary to make sure they're at the ready with what they need.

PennDOT and Pennsylvania Turnpike implement vehicle restrictions ahead of winter storm

As the storm has started to arrive in the area, PennDOT has temporarily reduced the speed limit on Interstate 79.

The speed limit has been reduced to 45 miles per hour from the West Virginia border to the I-376 interchange near Robinson Township.

PennDOT and the Turnpike have both issued road restrictions on interstates throughout Pennsylvania, including on the Pennsylvania Turnpike, 576, 43, 66, I-79, I-70, I-279, and I-579.

The following winter-storm vehicle restrictions are in place on the PA Turnpike:



Tier 2:



❆ Cranberry (Exit 28) to Breezewood (Exit 161) on I-70/I-76

❆ Entire length of PA Turnpike 576, 43, and 66.

❆ Breezewood (Exit 161) to Harrisburg East (Exit 247) on I-76 pic.twitter.com/munjuOxBmV — Pennsylvania Turnpike (@PA_Turnpike) January 6, 2025

The restrictions on the roadways include no tractors without trailers, no passenger vehicles with trailers, no school buses or commercial buses, no motorcycles, among others.

Who is responsible for plowing my road?

Allegheny County has an interactive website that details who is responsible for cleaning your roads or streets.

Allegheny County's interactive 'Who Plows My Roads?' site shows the difference between state, county, and municipal responsibility for clearing roadways from snow and winter weather. Allegheny County

The site shows color-coded roads based on whether they are maintained by PennDOT, Allegheny County, and local municipalities, or if they are privately maintained.

PennDOT also provides an online tracker via 511PA that allows you to track where the state's snow plows and salt trucks are.