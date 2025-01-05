Pittsburgh-area shoppers and road crews prepared for winter snowstorm

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- When major storms are forecast, the first thought of many is to head out to the store to get whatever is necessary to prepare to hunker down.

Many shoppers across the Pittsburgh area raced to their local stores to prepare for what may come.

"I think the store just got really crazy today with both the students coming back and also the storm, so I didn't expect it to be so wild today," said Claire Cleifton, a local shopper stocking up on paper towels and other groceries.

The long lines are a testament to word spreading quickly that the Pittsburgh region could be facing a monster winter storm. Part of the rush is the uncertainty.

KDKA-TV's First Alert Meteorologists have reported that some could see six to nine inches of snow. Others may not get much, but shoppers KDKA-TV spoke to on Sunday night weren't taking any chances, preparing for all angles of becoming storm-ready.

"[I'm] just getting a few things in case I have to babysit the grandkids for the next couple of days," Lisa Anselmo added.

Everyone was stocking up on eggs, milk, prescriptions, and whatever was necessary to make sure they were at the ready.

"This is why this store is so crazy right now. The storm's coming and everybody's shopping," Jodie Karas said.

Allegheny County 'ready for upcoming storm event'

As the storm creeps closer, Allegheny County and the city of Pittsburgh are preparing to get out and keep the roads clear.

City officials are planning for the worst and hoping for the best.

They started pre-treating city roads at 6 p.m. Sunday, ready to switch to snow removal mode.

In an ideal world, city and county officials hope you don't have to drive on Monday.

"We do anticipate, with the intensity of the storm, snow to be on the roadways," said Steven Shanley, a representative for the Allegheny County Department of Public Works. "We encourage the drivers to slow down, leave additional time, and leave enough space for our drivers to operate."

As for the city's plow trucks, Pittsburgh Public Works Director Chris Hornstein says they are using nearly all of their personnel and equipment.

"It's pretty close to our max. We're holding a little bit in reserve. We're going to have 70 trucks out tomorrow morning assisting with the plow," Hornstein said.

During a snowfall about two weeks ago, some felt the city was unprepared for the snowfall, leading to messy streets and multiple car crashes.

"Our drivers will be working double shifts, so that will give us 24-hour coverage throughout the day, and we will not stop until all Allegheny County roads are clear," Shanley said.

Hornstein added that a higher snowfall level could mean a little longer to get to all neighborhood streets. The priorities are their primary roads.

City officials told KDKA-TV that they may have to close some streets. Officials are asking residents not to drive around barricades and be mindful of how they park to ensure trucks can through the streets.

"Allegheny County is ready for this upcoming storm event," Shanley stated.

Who is responsible for plowing my roads?

Allegheny County has an interactive website that details who is responsible for cleaning your roads or streets.

Allegheny County's interactive 'Who Plows My Roads?' site shows the difference between state, county, and municipal responsibility for clearing roadways from snow and winter weather. Allegheny County

The site shows color-coded roads based on whether they are maintained by PennDOT, Allegheny County, and local municipalities, or if they are privately maintained.

PennDOT also provides an online tracker via 511PA that allows you to track where the state's snow plows and salt trucks are.

The city will also attempt its regular trash collection service on Monday.

What schools are delayed or closed?

Dozens of school districts and organizations implemented delays before the winter weather hit. A full list of impacted schools and organizations can be found here.