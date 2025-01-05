Pittsburgh to see dry and cold conditions ahead of possible winter storm on Monday

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Sunday morning begins with mostly cloudy skies and a few lingering snow flurries just north of Pittsburgh. A weak area of high pressure will move overhead today leading to some partial clearing for the morning to midday, then mostly cloudy conditions as high-level clouds with outer fringes of a potent winter storm system move into the Ohio Valley.

Here are the latest developments as of Sunday morning: A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for Greene, Fayette, Washington, Westmoreland, Somerset, Monongalia, Preston, and Garrett counties from 7 p.m. Sunday until 7 p.m. Monday.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Allegheny and Indiana counties. A northward expansion of these watches and warnings may be needed if the low pressure with this system nudges any farther north. Snow will begin between 9 p.m. Sunday and 12 a.m. Monday for far Southwest Pennsylvania and northern West Virginia.

When we're expecting to see snow in our area tonight into Monday morning. KDKA Weather Center

The start time for snow in Pittsburgh will be around or just after midnight Monday and toward the predawn hours from Highway 422 north toward our counties that border I-80. For most, this will be an all-snow event. Mixed precipitation (sleet/freezing rain) may nudge into parts of Monongalia and Preston counties briefly during the early-mid morning hours of Monday if we get enough of a small surge of elevated warmer air from the south.

Models continue to converge on a solution that brings the heaviest for areas along and south of I-70. Based on the latest model trends and track of the low-pressure area, we've updated our snowfall forecast to include a zone of 9-12" just south of I-70 toward I-68 where heavy banding is likely to set up along with a later period of enhanced upslope flow on the western slopes of the Laurel Highlands and Ridges.

Low temperatures expected on Sunday night - January 5, 2025 KDKA Weather Center

6-9" is possible from the West Virginia Panhandle into southern portions of the Pittsburgh metro and east to Indiana County. There will likely be a sharp gradient and cutoff to lower amounts once you travel north of Pittsburgh with northern suburbs receiving around 3 to near 6 inches on the high end.

Most locations north of Route 422 toward I-80 will receive 1-3" or less. These ranges for snow totals are in place to account for minor errors in the track of the system and persons should be prepared for the low or high end to verify within the range.

The snow should come to an end by Monday evening from northwest to southeast, and then substantially colder air moves in for the middle to later portions of the week.

Another round of light snow showers will occur on Wednesday as a disturbance moves in from the northwest. Our coldest mornings are likely to be Thursday and Friday as high pressure settles in. Winds should be light with the high pressure in place, so dangerous wind chills are not expected, but it will certainly not be comfortable to be outside.

Slightly "less cold" air is expected to move in toward the end of the week and next weekend, but that may come with another chance of wintry precipitation.

7-day forecast: January 5, 2025 KDKA Weather Center

