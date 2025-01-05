Watch CBS News
Pittsburgh Public Schools cancels classes Monday due to threat of winter weather

By Garrett Behanna

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Pittsburgh Public Schools is one of several school districts across the Pittsburgh area that has canceled classes on Monday due to the impending threat of winter weather.

The district took to social media on Sunday evening to say that all schools, including administrative offices, will be closed on Jan. 6.

Pittsburgh Public Schools transportation is also canceled.

Click here for the latest closings and delays.

