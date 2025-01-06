Watch CBS News

Pittsburghers enjoy first "snow day" of the year

While people were digging out, many kids and parents got to enjoy a snow day, because even in this day and age of remote learning, there's still time to get out and make some memories. KDKA-TV's Chris Hoffman reports.
