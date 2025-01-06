Morgantown, West Virginia, braces for several inches of snow from winter storm

MORGANTOWN, W. Va. (KDKA) — All 55 West Virginia counties are under a state of emergency for the winter storm sweeping across the country.

Morgantown, West Virginia, is expecting more than 9 inches of snow, making it one of the hardest hit areas around Pittsburgh.

The area was forecasted to get the most snow it has seen in a long time, and to some, like Betsy Osborne, who got out bright and early to shovel the sidewalk, it was a nice surprise.

"Some people probably hate it, but I enjoy it so much so that I'm going to go all the way to the end to take care of my neighbors just to say thanks," Osborne said.

She also likes the exercise.

"If I can't get out to run, I'm going to go shovel some snow," Osborne said.

The social studies professor at West Virginia University had the day off, with the campus closing for staff due to the storm. Students don't return until next week. Osborne said she can't remember that happening since she moved to Morgantown in 2018, as only delays could come to mind.

A winter storm hit Morgantown, West Virginia, on Jan. 6, 2025. (Photo: KDKA)

"Snow days still make me really, really happy," Osborne said.

Others, like Michael Shuman, have mixed feelings about the cold white precipitation.

"I love it and hate it at the same time," Shuman said.

William Stockwell knew he'd probably be shoveling and cleaning his car a few times during the day.

"It's a pain to get rid of. Of course, nature will take care of that for us eventually, but I think it's nice to have the sidewalks cleared for the mailman and whoever else might want to trek along," Stockwell said.

While it may be frustrating, he also said it's a beautiful sight.

"We have had some really light winters recently," Stockwell said.

That's the thing: big storms don't pass through as often these days.

"I worry that the way that the climate change is occurring, that we won't get many of these from now on," Osborne said.

It's why Osborne made sure to take advantage of the snow, while it's here.

"I appreciate having the ability to give my children kind of some of the same experiences that we had growing up, which were sledding down, you know, roads, and having to hike back up the street and getting tired, and coming back to drink hot chocolate," Osborne said.