Watch CBS News
Weather

Snow lingering across Pittsburgh area throughout Monday after winter storm

By Mary Ours

/ CBS Pittsburgh

KDKA-TV Afternoon Forecast (1/6)
KDKA-TV Afternoon Forecast (1/6) 03:08

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Monday's round of snow brought some of the highest snow totals in Fayette County, with five inches reported in the Leith-Hatfield area.

First Alert: Today with snow lasting until around 7 p.m.

Aware: Below normal temperatures all week.

Average: High: 37 Low: 22

Sunset: 5:09 p.m.

Northern locations in Beaver and Butler picked up around two to three inches of snow. 

The winter weather advisory and winter storm warnings expire at 7:00 p.m. Some areas south of Pittsburgh could still pick up an additional one to three inches of snow throughout Monday.

hourly.png
KDKA-TV Weather Center

Snow tapers off around 7 p.m. and wind gusts will pick up around 20 mph with overnight lows in the upper teens. Our high temperatures all week long will struggle to get past the freezing mark leaving us nearly 10° below normal. 

There will be a few snow showers on Tuesday, mainly to the north, with little to no accumulation expected. The coldest days of the week will be Wednesday and Thursday, with highs only in the low to mid-20s and near single-digit lows and wind chills. 

temp-outlook.png
KDKA-TV Weather Center

Snow is possible again late Friday night through early Saturday morning. This weekend, our temperatures are back to the low 30s. 

Through mid-January, our temperatures are still trending below average.

7-day.png
KDKA-TV Weather Center

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather Photos

Mary Ours
Mary Ours

Mary Ours returns to KDKA after interning in 2011 while earning her Bachelor of Arts degree in broadcasting at Point Park University. After graduating in 2012 she also earned her Broadcast Meteorology Certification through Mississippi State University.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.