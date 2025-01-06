Snow lingering across Pittsburgh area throughout Monday after winter storm

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Monday's round of snow brought some of the highest snow totals in Fayette County, with five inches reported in the Leith-Hatfield area.

First Alert: Today with snow lasting until around 7 p.m.

Aware: Below normal temperatures all week.

Average: High: 37 Low: 22

Sunset: 5:09 p.m.

Northern locations in Beaver and Butler picked up around two to three inches of snow.

The winter weather advisory and winter storm warnings expire at 7:00 p.m. Some areas south of Pittsburgh could still pick up an additional one to three inches of snow throughout Monday.

Snow tapers off around 7 p.m. and wind gusts will pick up around 20 mph with overnight lows in the upper teens. Our high temperatures all week long will struggle to get past the freezing mark leaving us nearly 10° below normal.

There will be a few snow showers on Tuesday, mainly to the north, with little to no accumulation expected. The coldest days of the week will be Wednesday and Thursday, with highs only in the low to mid-20s and near single-digit lows and wind chills.

Snow is possible again late Friday night through early Saturday morning. This weekend, our temperatures are back to the low 30s.

Through mid-January, our temperatures are still trending below average.

