Winter storm system brings heavy snowfall to the Pittsburgh region

A winter storm system has arrived to western Pennsylvania and has brought heavy snowfall to the Pittsburgh region.

Snow began falling in the city of Pittsburgh around 3 a.m. on Tuesday after a winter weather advisory was issued for all of western Pennsylvania along with parts of Ohio, West Virginia, and Maryland.

The National Weather Service said the heaviest of the morning snowfall is expected to come between 4 a.m. and 8 a.m. Tuesday.

Heavy snowfall came down overnight in the Pittsburgh area after a winter weather advisory was issued with 2" to 5" of snow expected to come down Tuesday morning. Jessica Riley / KDKA

PennDOT said early Tuesday morning that speed limits on Interstate 70, Interstate 79, Interstate 376, Interstate 279, and Route 28 have been temporarily reduced to 45 miles per hour due to the winter storm.

More than 300 schools and organizations adjusted their plans for Tuesday ahead of the arrival of the winter storm. Pittsburgh Public Schools was initially on a delay but changed to be closed for the day around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday.

The National Weather Service said that a widespread 2 to 4 inches of snow would be possible for a good portion of the region, with areas to the north and in the highest ridges expected to receive 3 to 5 inches of snow.

Road crews said that they were getting ready for the snow and asked drivers to leave themselves extra time for their morning commute, slow down, and give plows and other vehicles space.

Allegheny County has an online website that shows who is responsible for plowing, clearing, and maintaining your road.