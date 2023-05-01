Watch CBS News
Willi Klein, founder of Willi's Ski Shop, dies at age 90

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The founder of Willi's Ski Shop has died.

The shop announced Monday that Wilhelm "Willi" Klein has died. He was 90 years old. 

Klein, who was born on March 15, 1933, in Austria, came to the United States in 1960 and opened his first ski shop in 1970 in Castle Shannon.

Klein leaves behind his wife, Linda, two grandchildren, Dylan and Anna, two sons, Greg and Christopher, daughter-in-law, Kjerstin, and brother, Fred Klein.

A celebration of life is scheduled for Friday at Cefalo's Banquet and Event Center in Carnegie from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

