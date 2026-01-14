What's next for the Pittsburgh Steelers after Mike Tomlin steps down?

The Pittsburgh Steelers will look very different next season.

On Tuesday, head coach Mike Tomlin stepped down after 19 seasons at the helm. Tomlin said he made the decision "after much thought and reflection." Tomlin's departure came hours after the team was dispatched from the playoffs after a lopsided home loss to the Houston Texans in the AFC wild-card round.

The 53-year-old Tomlin did not disclose his plans, though he will likely have options inside and outside the NFL's orbit. But what about the Steelers, who will begin a search for their fourth head coach since 1969? Pressing questions surround the franchise as it begins to move forward without Tomlin, with potential major roster changes and plenty of draft picks for 2026.

Here's a look at what comes next for the Steelers and Tomlin.

Steelers coaching candidates

As of now, nine NFL teams have head coaching openings, and the Steelers are among the top options.

The job opening boasts unprecedented stability, championship pedigree, and stable ownership, among other things. Some candidates the Steelers will reportedly look at include Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Chris Shula, Rams passing game specialist Nathan Scheelhaase, Minnesota Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores, Los Angeles Chargers defensive coordinator Jesse Minter and Miami Dolphins defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver.

Shula is among the top rising young defensive minds in this coaching cycle. The 39-year-old has been with the Rams for the last nine seasons, with the last two coming as defensive coordinator. He is the grandson of legendary Miami Dolphins coach Don Shula.

Scheelhaase, who joined the Rams in 2024, is one of the rising young offensive minds in the league. Before coming to the NFL, he was the offensive coordinator at Iowa State. Scheelhaase and Shula are reportedly receiving attention for other head coaching openings.

Flores spent time with Pittsburgh in 2022 as a senior defensive assistant and linebackers coach. He has been the defensive coordinator for the Vikings for the last three seasons.

Minter was with the Baltimore Ravens before becoming the defensive coordinator for the Chargers in 2024. The 42-year-old also spent time in college with the University of Michigan as the college's defensive coordinator. He's worked under both Harbaugh brothers and comes from a football family.

Weaver played his last game in the NFL in 2008 and jumped into coaching two years later. He got his first NFL job in 2012 and became a defensive coordinator by 2020. The 45-year-old has been the Dolphins' defensive coordinator since 2024.

What's next for Mike Tomlin?

Since Tomlin stepped down while under contract, the team will retain his coaching rights. He will reportedly draw interest from TV networks if he steps away from football for the 2026 season. However, due to the number of job openings, teams will surely be interested in hiring Tomlin if he wants to return to the sideline.

If another team wants Tomlin to be its head coach, the Steelers have to trade him. In 2023, the Denver Broncos traded with the New Orleans Saints to acquire head coach Sean Payton, who stepped away following the 2021 season. The trade involved draft picks.

Who is the Steelers' next quarterback?

Tomlin's departure may not be the only big name to leave the Steelers after this season. Rodgers is a free agent, and it's not clear whether the team views him as a key piece as it begins its new chapter.

The four-time MVP will take some time before deciding if he wants to play in 2026, though he did not shut the door last month on returning to the field. After the playoff loss to the Texans, Rodgers said he's "not going to make any emotional decisions."

"Aaron came here to play for Mike. So that will likely affect his decision," Steelers president Art Rooney II said on Wednesday.

If Rodgers' return to the Steel City is not in the cards, Pittsburgh will be looking for another starting quarterback. Backup Mason Rudolph's contract runs through next season, and third-string quarterback Will Howard was drafted in the sixth round in 2025.

The Steelers are set to pick at No. 21 in the first round of the 2026 draft, which is in Pittsburgh in April. The team has 12 selections at its disposal if it wants to move up to pick its preferred rookie signal caller.

Pittsburgh could also look to free agency or trade for a veteran quarterback as another short-term solution. Since Ben Roethlisberger retired following the 2021 season, six different quarterbacks have started at least one game for the Steelers.