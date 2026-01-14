Steelers request head coach interviews with 2 Los Angeles Rams coaches, reports say

The Pittsburgh Steelers have begun their search for the team's next head coach following the resignation of Mike Tomlin.

Pittsburgh has requested head coaching interviews with two Los Angeles Rams coaches: offensive assistant and passing game specialist Nathan Scheelhaase and defensive coordinator Chris Shula, according to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter.

Who is Chris Shula?

Shula, 39, has been with the Rams for the last nine seasons, spending the previous two coming as defensive coordinator. He is the grandson of legendary Miami Dolphins coach Don Shula.

Before joining an NFL staff, Shula spent his early coaching career in the college ranks with several universities, including Ball State University, Indiana University, and John Carroll University.

He was hired by the San Diego Chargers in 2015 as a defensive quality control coach under head coach Mike McCoy, before joining the Rams staff under current head coach Sean McVay in 2017.

Shula's first position with the Rams was as their assistant linebackers coach. He has since taken on several other roles within McVay's coaching staff, including linebackers coach, pass game coordinator, defensive backs coach, and pass rush coordinator.

In February 2024, Shula was promoted to defensive coordinator for the Rams, replacing Raheem Morris, following his departure to become the head coach of the Atlanta Falcons.

Shula also played linebacker for the Miami (Ohio) RedHawks from 2004 until 2008, where he was teammates with McVay.

Who is Nathan Scheelhaase?

Scheelhaase, 35, is a former college quarterback who played at Illinois.

Following a redshirt season in 2009, he proceeded to play the following four seasons for the Fighting Illini, where he went on to break several school records, including career total offensive yards with 10,634, the most career passing yards with 8,568, the highest season completion percentage with 66.74%, and the second most career rushing yards by a quarterback with 2,066.

His coaching career began in 2015 at his alma mater, when he was named the team's running back coach under interim head coach Bill Cubit.

In January 2018, Scheelhaase was hired as the running backs coach under Matt Campbell at Iowa State before becoming the wide receivers coach in 2019. He was also given the additional titles of running game coordinator and running backs coach. Scheelhaase was promoted to offensive coordinator before the 2023 season.

Scheelhaase joined the NFL ranks when he was hired as a pass game specialist by the Rams in February 2024.