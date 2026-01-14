Steelers' president Art Rooney II speaks after Mike Tomlin's resignation: "We all knew we were getting towards the end"

Pittsburgh Steelers president Art Rooney II spoke with the media on Wednesday, nearly one day after now-former head coach Mike Tomlin announced that he was stepping down from his position.

Rooney began his press conference by once again thanking Tomlin for his many contributions over 19 seasons, but also said he and general manager Omar Khan would immediately begin the search for a new head coach.

In looking for the next head coach, Rooney said the team will cast a wide net to find Tomlin's successor, while also noting that he did not believe anyone on Tomlin's coaching staff would be a candidate for the head coaching position.

"I don't think anyone on our current staff is a candidate," Rooney said.

Rooney also noted that in his conversation with Tomlin, Tomlin indicated that he would not be coaching in the near future, instead choosing to spend time with his family.

When asked if Rooney tried to talk Tomlin out of his decision to resign, Rooney said he did not, respecting Tomlin's choice to leave the organization.

"He was pretty clear about what his intentions were. We had a great conversation, and I understood where he was," Rooney said. "He said it himself. He knows it's not going to go forever. I think we all knew we were getting towards the end."

This is a developing story and will be updated.