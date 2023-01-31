Watch CBS News
Sean Payton set to become Broncos head coach as Saints, Denver reportedly finalize compensation

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

By Josh Edwards

(CBS SPORTS) - Sean Payton is set to become the next head coach for the Denver Broncos, according to CBS Sports NFL Insider Jonathan Jones. The New Orleans Saints and Broncos have finalized trade compensation for head coach Sean Payton, according to ESPN, which removes the final hurdle for Payton to become Denver's next head coach.

Adam Schefter adds that the trade calls for Denver's first-round pick from San Francisco (No. 30 overall) and a 2024 second-round pick will be sent to New Orleans for their 2024 third-round pick. The other package would send the Broncos' 2024 first-round pick and a 2023 fourth-round pick. 

gettyimages-483898580_594_screen.jpg
Coach Sean Payton of the New Orleans Saints at M&T Bank Stadium in 2015 Rob Carr/Getty Images

Payton last coached for the Saints in 2021 but remains under contract, which is why a trade needs to be negotiated.  

