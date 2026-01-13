Mike Tomlin reflects on his time as Pittsburgh Steelers head coach in statement

Mike Tomlin thanked Pittsburgh Steelers fans and reflected on his time as head coach in a statement after he stepped down from his job on Tuesday.

Tomlin stepped down approximately 14 hours after Pittsburgh came up short at Acrisure Stadium against the Houston Texans in the AFC wild-card round, the Steelers' seventh consecutive playoff loss, all by double-digit margins. In a statement shared by the team, Tomlin said he made the decision "after much thought and reflection."

"This organization has been a huge part of my life for many years, and it has been an absolute honor to lead this team," Tomlin said.

The Steelers hired Tomlin, a relatively unknown coaching candidate, in 2007 to lead the team, replacing legendary coach Bill Cowher. Since that fateful hiring, Tomlin and the Steelers have been a model of consistency. Under Tomlin, the Steelers made two Super Bowls, winning one, and won double-digit games 12 times. He had an overall record of 192-114 and never had a losing record in his 19 seasons.

He was the longest-tenured head coach in major American professional sports before stepping down.

"I am deeply grateful to Art Rooney II and the late Ambassador Rooney for their trust and support. I am also thankful to the players who gave everything they had every day, and to the coaches and staff whose commitment and dedication made this journey so meaningful," Tomlin said in his statement.

The consistency that Tomlin became known for also led to a hot-and-cold relationship with fans, especially over the final seasons of his 19-year run. Tomlin went 8-12 in the postseason, with his last playoff win coming during the 2016 playoffs.

At different points during the 2025 season, fans in the stands chanted "Fire Tomlin," but Tomlin and the Steelers won four of their last five regular-season games to win the AFC North for the first time since 2020.

"I want to also thank Steelers Nation. Your passion, loyalty, and high expectations represent what makes this franchise truly special. Coaching in Pittsburgh is unlike anywhere else, and I will always take great pride in having been a steward of this team," Tomlin's statement said.

Now, the organization is set to hire a head coach for the third time since Chuck Noll was hired in 1969. While the Steelers go through the hiring process, Tomlin will be out of the picture, with his next step unknown for now. He reportedly has the opportunity to take a job in television. He can also take the year off.

"While this chapter comes to a close, my respect and love for the Pittsburgh Steelers will never change. I am excited for what the future holds for this organization, and I will forever be grateful for my time coaching in Pittsburgh," Tomlin's statement said on Tuesday.