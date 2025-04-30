Here's what we know about the victims of the Pittsburgh storms

At least three people were killed when severe storms smashed Western Pennsylvania on Tuesday, authorities said.

The weather cut power to hundreds of thousands of homes, damaged buildings, brought down power lines and trees, and left people scrambling to find post-storm supplies.

Two people were killed in Allegheny County, while a third person was killed in Greene County. Here's what we know about the three victims.

Raymond Gordon

In Ross Township, Raymond Gordon died when a tree fell on him while he was outside his home during Tuesday's storms.

Jill lives across the street from Gordon. She said she had known the 67-year-old man for 20 years. The two would walk their dogs together.

"He was a good man who worked hard and loved his dog," she said. "Very friendly, hardworking man. It's very devastating."

Gordon doesn't have any children, just two pets: his dog Victor and his cat R2. Both are OK.

Victor has been at the police department since Tuesday night. Gordon's best friend will pick him.

"I'm so very sorry that this happened," Jill said. "He was such a nice man, and I'll miss him a lot."

David Lepinsky

On St. Martin Street in Pittsburgh's Allentown neighborhood, people are mourning David Lepinsky.

Residents of St. Martin Street know Lepinsky well, as he did work for people on the street. Lepinsky was electrocuted by live wires that came down during the storm.

"Dave was the humblest guy. He was such a kind man, 59 years old, unbelievable painter," Eddie Young said.

After a live wire fell on Lepinsky's truck, he tried to move it with a stick, but he was electrocuted.

Duquesne Light officials urge people to stay away from downed power lines.

"If you see wires down, you have to assume that they're energized, and you cannot approach them or use devices that you think make it safe to move those lines. Allow that to the emergency responders," John Hilderbrand II, vice president of operations for Duquesne Light Company.

Andrew Celaschi

Andrew Celaschi was killed when a tree struck a vehicle he was in during Tuesday's storms, authorities said.

Pennsylvania State Police said Celaschi was a passenger in a car driving on Jefferson Road in Franklin Township, Greene County, when he was fatally struck.