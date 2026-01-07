Man who fled from officers serving warrant in Westmoreland County taken into custody

A Westmoreland County man accused of kidnapping a woman three months ago and then assaulting her again recently was taken into custody after fleeing from officers on Tuesday.

Shawn Prince was taken into custody on Wednesday evening in Latrobe, police said on social media. Multiple law enforcement departments were attempting to serve a warrant on Price on Tuesday at a home on Spring Street in Latrobe, but he slipped away from the area before he could be taken into custody.

According to a criminal complaint, Prince was recently charged in connection with assaulting his estranged wife, recklessly endangering another person, and harassment. Police say this investigation is still ongoing.

He was free on $25,000 bond in connection with a kidnapping case. He was accused in October 2025 of kidnapping his then-wife and taking her to Kentucky.

Prince was incarcerated at the Westmoreland County Prison for those crimes, but posted the bail in December. Prince's criminal history is long, including being arrested in Scottdale in 2023 and charged with drug possession with the intent to deliver large amounts of heroin and crack cocaine.

For people like Curk Fry, he says that this is just the latest in a string of criminal activity in what is otherwise a relatively safe and quiet community.

"Why was he left out of jail?" Fry asked. "There's no reason. And now he might be armed and dangerous? He could be held up in any of these houses. We don't know, because he is armed and dangerous."

During Tuesday's law enforcement operation for Prince, some residents of Latrobe told KDKA they were notified of the police activity through a Facebook post.

"I was on my way home, and there were a bunch of state cops by the Dunkin' Donuts by my daughter's house," Fry said. "And no sooner than I got back over this way, and they were all swarming over by the [Christ the Divine Teacher] school."