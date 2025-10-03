Westmoreland County woman missing again after escaping kidnapping days earlier, police say

A woman who ran into a police station to escape being kidnapped and held at gunpoint by her husband earlier this week is missing again, officials in Westmoreland County said.

The Westmoreland County District Attorney's Office said in a news release on Friday that 48-year-old Lydia Prince has been missing since Thursday afternoon. The news release said the Scottsdale Police Department believes she could be in a red Subaru Impreza with the Pennsylvania license plate MBS-5604.

Lydia Prince has been missing since Oct. 2, 2025. Photo Credit: Westmoreland County District Attorney's Office)

After surviving an alleged violent attack at the hands of her husband, 29-year-old Shawn Prince, earlier this week, Lydia Prince has vanished again under eerily similar circumstances.

"I hope she's somewhere safe," said Mike Whipkey, police chief in Scottdale.

Whipkey said the case started Monday when officers were called to a domestic dispute at the home of Shawn and Lydia Prince. He said the situation was unfounded, and no one was taken into custody or charged. Then, later that day, Lydia Prince's daughter called 911 and said she had not heard from her mom after that confrontation, police said.

"The door was cracked open, police were called, we cleared the house, and she was not located and neither was he," Whipkey said.

According to the charging documents, the victim told police her husband came back to the house and threatened to cut the throat of her friend's child if she did not go with him. She said her husband drove them to a wooded area and held her at gunpoint for two days, according to police.

Then on Wednesday morning, they were on the move again until Shawn Prince passed out from using drugs while driving.

"He told her to take over driving," Whipkey said. "At that point, she noticed she was in the Ohiopyle area. So, she got her bearings and was able to come back to Scottdale."

"She came here while he slept," the chief added. "Once she was in the parking lot, she jumped out of the vehicle and knocked on our door."

But the very next day, Scottdale police said Lydia Prince vanished again. A welfare check on Thursday from officers found the door open and the woman gone.

The woman's family said they're desperately searching for her, and they're asking for the public's help.

"We do have an active search for her as a missing person at this point in time, as we have an active search for him as a wanted individual," Whipkey said.

"We want this to come to a peaceful resolution as soon as possible," he added.

Shawn Prince is considered "armed and dangerous." Anyone with information on the case can call 911.

