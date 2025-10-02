Pittsburgh-area man accused of kidnapping woman and holding her at gunpoint in woods

A Westmoreland County man is wanted after he kidnapped a woman and kept her in the woods at gunpoint, authorities said.

The Westmoreland County District Attorney's Office said in a news release on Thursday that 29-year-old Shawn Prince was charged with kidnapping, simple assault, terroristic threats and harassment in connection with the kidnapping.

The district attorney's office said the victim's family called the Scottdale Police Department on Wednesday after they had not heard from the woman since a previous domestic incident with Prince on Monday. Police went to the woman's home, which was empty, officials said. While at the home, officials said officers learned the woman was at the police station.

The woman told police that the 29-year-old man kidnapped her on Monday morning after police responded to the initial domestic dispute. The victim allegedly told officers that Prince threatened to cut the throat of her friend's child if she did not go with him.

Prince then allegedly drove the woman to a wooded area and put a gun to her head. The news release said the two stayed in the woods until Wednesday morning, when Prince let the woman drive the vehicle. The woman told officers, according to the news release, that she recognized where she was and drove to the Scottdale Police Department.

After the woman escaped, officials said Prince drove away and threatened to burn her house down.

Anyone with information on where Prince is can call 911 or Scottdale police at 724-887-8220.