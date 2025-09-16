Westmoreland County man wanted for causing pipe bomb explosion arrested, state police say

A Westmoreland County man wanted after allegedly placing an explosive device under his former landlord's lawnmower was arrested on Tuesday.

James Sever was arrested in Indiana County on the Hoodlebug Trail after being on the run for nearly two months, Pennsylvania State Police said. Trooper Steve Limani said he was spotted by an off-duty trooper and taken into custody without incident. No injuries were reported.

James Sever arrested

The 54-year-old is accused of causing an explosion by putting a pipe bomb under his former landlord's lawnmower on July 20 at a home in Salem Township.

On July 25, he was charged, and an arrest warrant was issued. Sever was charged with attempted homicide and unlawful possession of weapons of mass destruction, among others.

Troopers from the Kiski Valley barracks were called to a home on Route 22 in Salem Township on July 20 after the explosion. Investigators learned, according to court documents, that an explosive device was placed underneath a lawnmower and went off when the man started it. Metal shrapnel was found throughout the garage, according to the criminal complaint.

Police said the victim evicted Sever from a nearby property, to which Sever told the man that he would be "hurt over this." Authorities said in the criminal complaint that cell phone data showed that Sever was near the site of the explosion for nearly 50 minutes on July 19.

State police previously said there was a $5,000 reward for information that helped solve the case. Investigators said he was likely getting around on an e-bike. Limani said on Tuesday that he had the e-bike with him when he was arrested.

Salem Township arson investigation

Authorities were called to a house fire in Salem Township on the same property where the explosion took place in July.

On Aug. 22, the building went up in flames, and officials are investigating the house fire as arson.