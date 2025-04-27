Western Pennsylvania is expected to warm up this week ahead of a stormy pattern

The latest rain event has left us with a total of 4.27 inches for the month in Pittsburgh, which places us well above normal.

An upcoming weather pattern this week will provide a couple of opportunities to add to this month's surplus before we close out April.

Today will be one of those few and far between days in Western Pennsylvania where we expect a mainly sunny sky. This is as high pressure settles into the region, resulting in dry, sinking and stable air mass.

Expect highs in the low-to-mid-60s for today. Lows tonight into Monday morning will be seasonably chilly again, generally in the upper-30s to low-40s. Some patchy frost is possible, especially outside the urban heat island of Pittsburgh.

As high pressure moves east Monday, winds will shift to the southwest resulting in the advection of an initially dry and warm air mass. Afternoon temperatures should reach the low-to-mid-70s, with some of our southern zones getting closer to 80 degrees.

Temperatures Monday night into Tuesday morning will range from the mid-50s to near 60 degrees as lots of warm air amid a southerly to southwest wind transports into the region.

Our first opportunity for active weather, including severe thunderstorms, is expected to move in Tuesday afternoon and evening. The main wave of low pressure and its associated jet stream wind core will move from the Upper Midwest to the Great Lakes states from Monday into Tuesday.

This will drive a strong cold front into the region with very warm and humid air moving in ahead of it, providing the available energy for storms. As of now, the time to watch will be after 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon through midnight Wednesday.

The area I believe will have the highest chance of seeing severe weather will be across Northwest Pennsylvania (mainly north of HWY 422 to I-80), Lake Erie counties, and into East-Central Ohio. This is where models currently have the most amount of storm fuel located, with wind shear to support a severe risk.

Hail and wind are the main threats, but there will be sufficient low-level turning of the winds where any of the initial storms that form could contain a tornado threat.

Again, the area with the highest potential right now looks to be north and northwest of Pittsburgh. The Storm Prediction Center has a level 2 out of 5 risk in place.

This cold front will stall out to the south of us on Wednesday, resulting in a brief break from storms before it lifts back to the north on Thursday as a warm front.

This will carry another chance of rain and storms toward the end of next week, with heavy rain and severe weather potential as well--especially on Thursday afternoon and evening.

Lingering showers are expected on Friday, then a cold front will move through, resulting in cooler air moving in by next weekend.