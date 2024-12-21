Parts of Western Pennsylvania to see lake effect snow today along with cold weather

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Temperatures have already peaked just after midnight Saturday across most of Western PA and Northern WV as cold air continues to drain into the region behind a departing area of low pressure.

A combination of very cold air aloft moving atop Lake Erie and Superior—which have water temperatures in the mid-30s to low 40s, with a disturbance aloft in the atmosphere, a lake-effect snow band is expected to set from Cleveland to Pittsburgh which could lead to some brief visibility reduction along with a narrow zone of accumulations.

This will be a setup where one town could see a couple of inches while the next town or neighborhood over could see very little. Reduced visibility is also possible, so motorists should use extra caution if they come across one of these bands. The peak timing for the bands today will be between 8 a.m. and 9 p.m. this evening, with intensity and coverage diminishing by late afternoon and evening.

High pressure at the surface will settle in Saturday night into Sunday leading to clearing skies by Sunday.

Under clear skies and light winds, Sunday morning and Monday mornings will be the coldest with temperatures dropping into the teens. High pressure will move to our east by Monday and Monday night leading to southeast and southerly winds allowing the return of warm air in the low levels.

Warm air will also move in from the west to the upper levels, resulting in warming temperatures by Monday afternoon with highs in the low 40s. Moisture return accompanied by warmer air and weak disturbances will lead to another chance of rain and snow on Monday evening and Tuesday morning.

By Christmas Day, high pressure will be in place leading to generally tranquil and mild weather. Some fog is possible on Christmas morning as well. There is a high probability that above-average temperatures will linger into the end of the year with rain chances returning by the end of next week.

