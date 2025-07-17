After a day of heavy rains, most of the Pittsburgh regions will get a break from showers

Yesterday's First Alert Day that we issued due to a risk of flash flooding certainly verified.

We saw several communities see more than three inches of rain, including radar estimates of 4.5" of rain in the Tarentum area. After all that rain yesterday, we could certainly use a break, and most are going to get that today.

While close, I can't say everyone will be rain-free, though.

By far, the highest chance for rain today will come for places south of I-70. If you are heading south to West Virginia, the entire state is under a flood watch through midnight. For Morgantown and places south of I-70, today's highest chance for rain arrives after 6 this afternoon and continues through around 3 this morning.

While the sun is still up, expect to see a couple of isolated storms in this area, turning to more rain as we head through the overnight hours. The reason for the rain in this area will be a weak boundary that will be lagging in place. Where the boundary goes, the rain chance will tick up.

Highs today will hit the mid-80s with partly to mostly cloudy skies.

Winds will be out of the southwest at around 10mph. It's still fairly humid outside today, so you'll be battling that today. Part of our rain chance for today comes from a trough of dry air pushing in from the north.

Most data shows a powerful blockage of stable air keeping us mostly dry, even as this boundary dips and moves through. This boundary will likely enhance storms and rain chances south of I-70 through the overnight hours.

Friday is looking like the pick of the week. With highs in the low 80s and humidity levels lower. I can't guarantee you'll be dry, but rain and storms will be isolated. Downpours will be possible.

Rain on Saturday and Sunday will come during the afternoon, with mornings dry. Highs both days will be in the low 80s with morning lows dipping into the mid to upper 60s.

It should feel nice.

