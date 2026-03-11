West Mifflin Area High School's auditorium reopens more than 1 year after fire

More than one year after a fire caused extensive damage to the auditorium at West Mifflin Area High School, the newly renovated performing arts center reopened.

In December 2024, a scissor lift caught fire in the auditorium during renovations. Firefighters kept the flames from spreading to other parts of the school, but the auditorium had smoke damage. The fire happened one week before the center was set to welcome people inside. However, on Thursday, the Titan Performing Arts Center finally reopened.

"The journey to this moment is one marked by perseverance," Superintendent Jeff Soles said.

The auditorium has new lights, seating, sound system, stage flooring and enhanced backstage capabilities.

"While the setback was challenging, it ultimately strengthened our resolve and our commitment to delivering a space that reflects the excellence our students deserve," Soles said.

But now the Titans are back where they belong.

"Tonight as the lights come up and the curtain rises, we celebrate not just a building but a promise, a promise to our students: voices will be heard, their talent supported, and their creativity celebrated," Soles said.