Fire breaks out at West Mifflin Area High School auditorium

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. (KDKA) — A fire broke out in the auditorium of West Mifflin Area High School on Monday evening.

Crews responded to a fire at West Mifflin Area High School shortly after 5 p.m. Dispatchers said a scissor lift caught fire but no one was injured.

In a letter, West Mifflin Area Superintendent Jeffrey Soles told high school families that students would learn remotely on Tuesday. The district anticipates returning to in-person learning on Wednesday. Soles said the building is safe but more clean-up is needed.

"While the building remains structurally safe, the odor from the fire requires us to temporarily close the building for clean-up and air quality improvements," the letter said.

(Photo: KDKA)

Students are supposed to attend classes virtually, following their regular schedules.

The change to remote learning only affects the high school students, the superintendent said.

"Thank you for your understanding and flexibility as we prioritize the safety and well-being of our students and staff," Soles' letter read.

The fire marshal has been called to the scene to investigate. Officials didn't release any other details.

According to the school's calendar, there was a girls basketball game against Hempfield scheduled at 6 p.m., but there was no word on if it was canceled.