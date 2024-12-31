West Mifflin Area High School delays return to classroom after auditorium fire

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. (KDKA) — The return to the classroom has been delayed for West Mifflin Area High School students because there's still "extensive clean-up work" required after a fire in the auditorium earlier this month, the superintendent says.

In a letter to families, superintendent Jeffrey Soles said high school students will continue with remote learning on Thursday and Friday. The district now anticipates having high school students back on Jan. 6.

Originally, the district thought students would do just one day of remote learning after the fire on Dec. 16, but because of "ongoing extensive cleanup efforts" to "address the presence of highly corrosive soot," the district pushed the return date to Jan. 2 after winter break.

In an update on Tuesday, Soles said after consulting with the restoration company and their contractors, the district determined that remote learning would continue through the rest of this week.

The auditorium was undergoing renovation and authorities said the fire likely started when a scissor lift caught fire while plugged in. Firefighters kept the flames from spreading to other parts of the school, though there was smoke damage to the auditorium.

"The District anticipates high school students returning to in-person learning on Monday, January 6. An update will be provided on Friday, January 3, to confirm the readiness of the building for reoccupation," the superintendent said in an update.

Clara Barton, Homeville and West Mifflin Area Middle School will operate as scheduled with in-person learning.

"We appreciate your patience and understanding as we work to ensure the safety and readiness of the school for all students and staff," Soles' letter said. "Thank you for your cooperation."