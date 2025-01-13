Wegmans to open first Pittsburgh-area store

Wegmans could be opening in the Pittsburgh area, according to a report

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh area is getting its first Wegmans.

The grocery store chain confirmed on Monday that it has plans to open a location in Cranberry on Cool Spring Drive, near the UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex. Wegmans says the new store will sell a variety of food, including produce, bakery goods and deli products, and offer a large selection of wine and beer.

"We've received thousands of requests for a Wegmans in the Pittsburgh region since opening our first Pennsylvania store over 30 years ago," Dan Aken, vice president of real estate and store planning said in a news release. "We're excited to have finally found the right location to bring Wegmans to the Pittsburgh area."

Wegmans announced plans to open a store in Cranberry Township, a first for the Pittsburgh area. (Photo: Wegmans)

The 115,000-square-foot store will employ about 400 to 500 people, Wegmans said.

While a timeline for construction and opening hasn't been determined yet, the company says the new store will be part of the Cranberry Springs development, which has commercial, residential, office and retail facilities.

The news was first reported by the Pittsburgh Business Times in May, but Wegmans declined comment at the time.

Wegmans is a family company that has over 100 stores along the East Coast. It has several locations in Pennsylvania, including in Erie and State College, but the Cranberry location will be a first for the Pittsburgh area.

When KDKA-TV talked to people about the news back in May, they were excited about the idea of the grocery store chain expanding into western Pennsylvania.