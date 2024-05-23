Wegmans in discussions to open first store in the Pittsburgh area, report says

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The popular grocery chain Wegmans could be planning on opening its first store here in the Pittsburgh area soon.

According to the Pittsburgh Business Times sources, the New York-based company is in negotiations to open a store at the Cranberry Springs complex in Cranberry Township near the Penguins' practice facility just off of Route 228 and Interstate 79.

A spokesperson for Wegmans declined to comment when asked about the plans.

Wegmans currently has 19 stores in Pennsylvania with some in the Erie and State College areas, but have not expanded into the Pittsburgh region.

It's unclear when Wegmans might close the deal for its first Pittsburgh-area store or when that store could potentially open for business.