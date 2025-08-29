Wegman's reportedly granted final approval to begin building Pittsburgh area location

Wegmans given approval to begin construction of Cranberry store

Wegmans has taken one big step toward expanding its footprint to the Pittsburgh area, reportedly getting approval to begin building.

According to a report in the Butler Eagle, township supervisors in Cranberry gave final approval for construction, effectively greenlighting the project.

Wegmans will build a 115,000 square-foot store along Cool Springs Drive, and it's expected to open in 2027.

Wegmans discusses plans to expand to Pittsburgh

In 2024, Wegmans began discussing plans to open its first location in Pittsburgh.

A report at the time said that they were eyeing the location in the Cranberry Springs complex near the Penguins' practice facility off of Route 228 and Interstate 79.

Wegmans has 19 stores in Pennsylvania, with the closest to Pittsburgh being Erie and State College.

Earlier this year, Wegmans confirmed the plans to expand to Pittsburgh.

"Not only does Wegmans create an additional option for our residents, but it will also serve as a driver of jobs in our area," said Bruce Hezlep, Board of Supervisors Chairman.

"The timing just was right, and I think as customers from the eastern part of the state, they migrate to the west and so and so forth, there's a lot of people that have experience with Wegmans, so there was any time that we could go there," said Gary Fechter, Store Operations Regional Manager for the Pennsylvania Division of Wegmans. "We're so thankful that Dan and his team were able to find this spot for us."

The company said that Cranbarry was the "perfect" place for the company to land in the Pittsburgh region.

What would the new Wegmans look like?

Earlier this month, the company revealed its renderings for the location expected to open in 2027.

Renderings have been unveiled for Wegmans' first planned location in the Pittsburgh area. The store is set to open in Cranberry Township in 2027. Wegmans

The store is expected to employ up to 500 people and will sell a variety of food, including produce, baked goods, deli products, and offer a selection of wine and beer.

Wegmans added that they have received "thousands" of requests to come to Pittsburgh since they began expanding its footprint to Pennsylvania more than 30 years ago.