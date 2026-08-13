Wegmans to break ground today on first Pittsburgh-area store in Cranberry Township

Wegmans will break ground today on the company's first store in the Pittsburgh region at the Cool Springs development in Cranberry Township. Here's what to know.

The groundbreaking in Cranberry Township marks one step closer toward Wegmans' arrival to the Pittsburgh grocery market. The store is expected to open sometime next year.

Earlier this year, Wegmans officially closed on the land for the store near the Pittsburgh Penguins practice facility, the UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex.

The new, 115,000 square-foot store is expected to employ around 450 people and will sell a variety of food, including produce, baked goods, deli products and will offer a selection of wine and beer.

Wegmans currently operates 19 stores in Pennsylvania, with the closest to Pittsburgh being in Erie and in State College.

A changing grocery landscape in western Pennsylvania

As Wegmans breaks ground for its first store in the region today, the grocery landscape in the Pittsburgh area continues to evolve.

Michigan-based grocer Meijer is also planning to open a location in Cranberry and has acquired properties throughout the region.

Last month, Kroger announced plans to purchase Giant Eagle for $1.65 billion. Giant Eagle is expected to keep its name as part of Kroger and will continue to run its supermarkets, pharmacies and Market District brands as a division of Kroger.