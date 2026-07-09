Construction on first Pittsburgh-area Wegmans location to begin this month

Construction will soon be getting underway on the first Wegmans location in the Pittsburgh area.

Earlier this year, Wegmans officially purchased the land for its store the company has been planning to build along Cool Springs Drive in Cranberry Township near the Penguins' practice facility.

A media representative for Wegmans confirmed to KDKA's news partners at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette that plans are in the works fo construction to begin this month.

"We plan to begin foundations on the building in July," Marcie Rivera said to the Post-Gazette.

Late last month, Cranberry Township's board of supervisors approved a revised version of the final land development plan for the 115,000 square foot store that's expected to open sometime in 2027.

The new store in Cranberry Township is expected to employ up to 500 people and will sell a variety of food, including produce, baked goods, deli products, and offer a selection of wine and beer.

Wegmans currently operates 19 stores in Pennsylvania, with the closest to Pittsburgh being in Erie and State College.

A changing grocery landscape in western Pennsylvania

As Wegmans is preparing to open its first Pittsburgh-area store, the grocery store landscape in western Pennsylvania continues to evolve.

Michigan-based grocer Meijer is also planning to open a location in Cranberry and have acquired properties throughout the region and just last week, Kroger announced plans to purchase Giant Eagle for $1.65 billion.

Giant Eagle says it will keep its name as part of Kroger, and Giant Eagle will continue to run the supermarkets, pharmacy and Market District brands as a division of Kroger.